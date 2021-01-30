LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

