LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.71.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.
In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
