M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

