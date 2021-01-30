Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

