Maecenas (ART) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 56.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 66.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $28,443.72 and approximately $367.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.92 or 0.00908095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.33 or 0.04589546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018578 BTC.

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

