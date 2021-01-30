MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 34% Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and $1.27 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 34% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for $9.93 or 0.00029141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,913.73 or 0.90691038 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,568 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

