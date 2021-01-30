MahaDAO Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and $4.10 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for about $12.53 or 0.00036948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00264945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065565 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,413.13 or 0.95581914 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,568 tokens. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

