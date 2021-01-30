Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the December 31st total of 734,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,630,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Majic Wheels stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,499,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,082,795. Majic Wheels has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About Majic Wheels
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.