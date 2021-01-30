Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the December 31st total of 734,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,630,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,499,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,082,795. Majic Wheels has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

