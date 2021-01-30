Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.73

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $7.28. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 139,238 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.73. The stock has a market cap of C$562.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

