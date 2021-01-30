Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.73

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.73 and traded as high as $7.28. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 139,238 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDI. TD Securities raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.73. The stock has a market cap of C$562.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

