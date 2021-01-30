MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. MakeMyTrip’s quarterly revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 332,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

