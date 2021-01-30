Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in January

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLYBY remained flat at $$4.38 on Friday. 87 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612. Malayan Banking Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
