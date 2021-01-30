MalwareChain (MALW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114,258.74

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. MalwareChain has a market capitalization of $114,258.74 and approximately $294.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MalwareChain has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022744 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 157.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,674,850 coins and its circulating supply is 5,660,016 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com

MalwareChain Coin Trading

