MalwareChain (MALW) Price Hits $0.0189 on Top Exchanges

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market capitalization of $105,499.57 and $269.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00022636 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 108.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,685,605 coins and its circulating supply is 5,590,355 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

MalwareChain Coin Trading

MalwareChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

