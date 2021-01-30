Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MNXXF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.85.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
