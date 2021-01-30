Manna (MANNA) Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Manna has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,020.36 or 1.00055225 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002988 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,951,471 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,025 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

