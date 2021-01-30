Manna Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Manna has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Manna has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,578.46 or 0.99968420 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,950,905 coins and its circulating supply is 716,843,889 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

