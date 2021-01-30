MANTRA DAO One Day Volume Reaches $6.22 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One MANTRA DAO token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00131678 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00263937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00066505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065578 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,911.23 or 0.96739252 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,858,810 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.