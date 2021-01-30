Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,006 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $19,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 388.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of MPC opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

