MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 4,593 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $156,759.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,656,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 78,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

