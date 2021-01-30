MarketPeak (PEAK) Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00131492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00264610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066300 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,331.26 or 0.95329314 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

