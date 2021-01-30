Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 142.67 ($1.86).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) stock opened at GBX 141.55 ($1.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -16.85. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

