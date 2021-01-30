Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Boosted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 171.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

NYSE MMC opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

