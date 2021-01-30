MarteXcoin Trading Down 35.9% This Week (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MarteXcoin has a total market cap of $24,180.48 and approximately $66.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MarteXcoin has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004448 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007664 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017524 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,723,157 coins. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

