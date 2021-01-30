Massnet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.96 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Massnet coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002594 BTC on popular exchanges. Massnet has a market cap of $77.61 million and $17.96 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Massnet has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.42 or 0.00909763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.04 or 0.04636581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 87,679,123 coins. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

Massnet Coin Trading

Massnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.