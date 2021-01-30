MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.15.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in MasTec by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 76.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.15. 866,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,459. MasTec has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.