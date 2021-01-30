Master Contract Token Price Down 29.7% This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $528,376.09 and approximately $30,780.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.04 or 0.04013666 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022222 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.