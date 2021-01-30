Matic Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $81.97 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Matic Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $192.91 million and $81.97 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.38 or 0.00918530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.57 or 0.04609244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00031294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018590 BTC.

About Matic Network

MATIC is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,877,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network . Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

Matic Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

