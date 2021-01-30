Matrix AI Network Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $162,354.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matrix AI Network Token Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

