Matryx (MTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $84,544.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Matryx has a market capitalization of $572,570.99 and $84,544.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matryx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.32 or 0.00916127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.52 or 0.04597856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Matryx Token Profile

Matryx is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Token Trading

Matryx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

