Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $701.92

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) (LON:MTW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $701.92 and traded as high as $745.00. Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) shares last traded at $745.00, with a volume of 7,534 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods plc (MTW.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 749.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 701.92. The firm has a market cap of £209.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

