MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $213,948.14 and $8,796.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,227.02 or 1.00203862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.16 or 0.00937296 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00305668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00186371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002023 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00030188 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

