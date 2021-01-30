MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $213,021.16 and approximately $8,686.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.12 or 1.00014047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00024413 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00947753 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00305916 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00182751 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001956 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00030277 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003397 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

