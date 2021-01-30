McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.27.

MCFE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pritchard Capital assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MCFE stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. 1,088,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,049. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $7,068,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

