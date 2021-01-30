MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.48

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as high as $15.75. MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 31,478 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.48.

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

