McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.53. McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 12,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.45 million and a P/E ratio of -260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41.

McCoy Global Inc. (MCB.TO) (TSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

