McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Shares Up 18.2%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)’s stock price shot up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 4,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

McCoy Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

