McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.87.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,683. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.03. The firm has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

