McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.0% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.84. 5,203,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.87.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

