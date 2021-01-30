McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.87.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

