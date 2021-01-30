Mchain Price Hits $0.0004 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $22,071.74 and $54.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mchain has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 54,888,350 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

