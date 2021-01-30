MCO (MCO) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, MCO has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One MCO token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00007347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MCO has a total market capitalization of $39.59 million and approximately $505,214.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.16 or 0.00876857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00050585 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.48 or 0.04301278 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00028318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017981 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

