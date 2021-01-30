MCO (MCO) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One MCO token can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00007774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MCO has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. MCO has a market cap of $41.63 million and approximately $536,030.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MCO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00918154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00056576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.70 or 0.04482331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018977 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO (MCO) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.