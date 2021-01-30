Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,006 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.93.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

