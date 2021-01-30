Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,996 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

