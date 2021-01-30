Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 180,907 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180,907 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of AT&T by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 22,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.