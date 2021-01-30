Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 67,814 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 67,814 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,120,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after acquiring an additional 979,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $285,780,000 after acquiring an additional 601,312 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.