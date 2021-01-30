Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRR opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.08.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

