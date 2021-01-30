MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $32,636.99 and approximately $36.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00051743 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

