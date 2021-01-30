MediShares Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One MediShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $245,927.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediShares has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00071645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.38 or 0.00918530 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00052690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.57 or 0.04609244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00031294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018590 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MDS is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

