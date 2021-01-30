Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 43,543 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,338,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

NYSE MDT opened at $111.33 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $121.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

