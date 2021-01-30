Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $934.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00392197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,398,108 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

